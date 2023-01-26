Three sworn-in as Montgomery police officers in Village Hall ceremony

Village of Montgomery officials welcomed three new officers to the village police department during a ceremony held as part of the Village Board’s Jan. 23 meeting.

The officers, Damion Woods, Caine Culver and Kevin Lessner, were sworn-in by Village President Matt Brolley before a large audience comprised in part by family members, friends and other village police officers.

The three officers are currently completing their field training with the department.

Police Chief Phil Smith said Woods comes to Montgomery from the Gary police department in Indiana. Newly married, Woods says he loves community policing and is grateful to do it closer to home, Smith said.

Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley congratulates Caine Culver, left, on his swearing-in as a village police officer during a Village Board meeting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. At far right is Jeff Zoephel, village administrator. (John Etheredge)

Culver, a West Aurora High School alum, graduated from Western Illinois University in 2018 with a law enforcement and criminal justice degree, Smith said.

Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley swears in Kevin Lessner, left, as a village police officer during a Village Board meeting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (John Etheredge)

Lessner previously worked in the corporate world before he realized his true passion was in law enforcement, Smith said. His fiance, a Glendale Heights police officer, pinned on his badge.

“This is the most officers we have probably ever sworn in at one time,” Brolley said.

Brolley thanked those in audience, especially the members of the village police department.

“We won’t keep you as I know many of you need to head back to the streets, but thank you for what you do for this community every day and for the camaraderie and support you show your fellow officers each day,” Brolley said.

“I could not be more proud of the fantastic group of women and men we have serving the Montgomery community currently,” Smith said after the swearing-in ceremony. “It is an exciting time for this department, and I look forward to watching these three officers join the ranks. Looking out into the crowd tonight demonstrated how strong the blue line is in Montgomery. We are fortunate to have a tremendous force, a strong supportive staff and an administration and Village Board that supports what we do 24/7 to protect and serve the village.”