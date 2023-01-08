Sandwich City Council member voices concern over drag show coming to Opera House

Sandwich Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson voiced concern at Tuesday’s City Council meeting over a drag show coming to the Sandwich Opera House in February.

Illusions Drag Queen Show will perform at 3 p.m and 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Opera House at 140 E. Railroad St., next door to City Hall.

Johnson said she has been contacted multiple times about the drag show by constituents with concerns about the possible explicit nature of the show.

Johnson said she was told by Opera House staff that the show was recommended for audiences 18 years and older, but she still had concerns about the content of the show.

Johnson said the chief concern of those who have contacted her is the term “raunchy” being used to describe the show in an article posted on the Illusions website.

“Raunchy in drag queen comedy is usually sexual in nature,” Johnson said. “In short, it means that the show is what any adult would consider soft porn.”

Johnson said there are state laws and regulations that restrict which venues are allowed to host drag performances, which she said are “considered sexually oriented” and “have fetish nature.”

“If the Opera House is going to move forward with hosting performances of this nature, I’m going to recommend that we as a council review the business and commerce code,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she looked up the liquor code’s definition of dancing and nudity and it is very specific as to what can be shown or alluded to.

The municipal code Section 06-11 states: “Dancing between couples shall be permitted in establishments which sell alcoholic liquor; however, live entertainment in the form of dancing in a state of nudity is prohibited in such establishments.”

“I’ve been a lot of places. I’ve seen a lot of things,” Johnson said. “And never once have I been to a drag show that’s not alluding.”

Mayor Todd Latham said he reached out to the city attorney Cassandra Gottschalk last month after learning about the continuing protests to drag shows that the Yorkville City Council has experienced.

Latham said he asked Gottschalk to review anything in the code that may be applicable to drag performances that the city could give to the Opera House staff in advance to make them aware of the ordinances that they need to adhere to and concerns of the council.

Gottschalk was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

Alderwoman Cara Killey is the City Council’s liaison on the Sandwich Opera House board. Killey said they have talked about this previously at Opera House board meetings.

Killey addressed Johnson saying, “It’s my understanding that we are not going to be allowing anyone under 18 in, period. And I told you that.”

Johnson asked Killey if someone at the Opera House was going to be carding patrons, since tickets are available to buy online.

Alderman Rich Robinson said he assumed it would be no different than the process at an R-rated movie.

“We cannot regulate everybody,” Robinson said. “If their parents or grandparents want to take them, I think they’re entitled to, and I think it’s none of our business.”

Killey said the Opera House’s programming committee is aware of the act and the concerns of the community, and feels comfortable with what they have contracted from Illusions.

Tickets to the drag show are available for $35 per seat and $40 for premium seats.