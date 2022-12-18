First Lutheran Sunday School supports food pantry

Sunday School students from the First Lutheran Church of Plano made special ornaments and holiday goodie bags for food pantry clients. This school year the students have been focusing on sharing and caring. They provided Halloween goodie bags this fall.

First Lutheran Church of Plano hosts a monthly drive-thru food pantry on the third Friday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the church located at 200 N. Center St. in Plano. All in need are welcome to attend the free pantry and pick up fresh fruit, vegetables, bakery items, non-perishable foods and frozen meat options. Attendees are asked to bring their Kendall County Community Food Pantry (KCCFP) card with them. New visitors who do not have a card will be issued one on the spot.

Volunteers from First Lutheran Church of Plano, St. Mary Church and KCCFP run the monthly food pantry. Questions may be directed to the KCCFP offices in Yorkville at 630-553-0473 or First Lutheran Church of Plano at 630-552-8263.