Five Sandwich City Council incumbents file petitions for April consolidated election

Sandwich voters will see familiar names on their ballots in next spring’s City Council election, as current alderpersons filed petitions this week to keep their seats.

City Clerk Denise II reported Monday Dec. 12 that all five incumbent alderpersons whose terms will expire have filed petitions to have their names placed on the ballot for their current seats on the council.

Rich Robinson of 621 E. Pleasant Avenue will be on the ballot for Ward 1. Cara Killey of 323 N. Wolfe Street will be on the ballot for Ward 2.

In Ward 3, Bill Fritsch of 503 S. Green Street will run for a two-year term and Karsta Erickson of 619 S. Main Street will run for a four-year term.

Fred Kreinbrink of 110 Kees Lane will be on the ballot for Ward 4.

II reported no petitions have yet been filed for the two-year term treasurer position, currently held by Colanne Schwemlein of 1425 S. Vale Street.

The one-week filing period for candidates to submit petitions to have their names placed on the ballot will end next Monday, Dec. 19.

The consolidated election will be held April 4, 2023.