Oswego police reports / Dec. 8, 2022

Information in the Dec. 8, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Obstruction charge

Oswego police arrested Darius X. Elmore, 28, of the 100 block of Linden Drive, Oswego, at 10:06 p.m. Dec. 2 at his residence on a charge of obstructing a peace officer. Police said Elmore was released on a recognizance bond.

Domestic battery charge

Oswego police arrested Kenneth J. Johnson, 53, at 5:46 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 600 block of Ebony Drive, Oswego, on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Johnson was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Gift card scam

Oswego police took a report of deceptive practice at 3 p.m. Nov. 30 in the 0-100 block of Windcrest Drive. Police said a 62-year-old man told officers that he had lost $700 after sending gift cards to an unknown person. Police said the victim did not want to pursue criminal charges.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 8:56 p.m. Nov. 30 in the 100 block of South Adams Street. Police said the incident is pending an investigation.