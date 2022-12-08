Experienced planner joins Montgomery’s community development department staff

The village of Montgomery has announced it has hired Tony Farruggia as the village’s senior planner.

Farruggia joined the village’s community development department staff in late November.

Farruggia’s experience in planning includes positions with Kane County, the American Planning Association and the city of Des Plaines. He is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners and holds a master’s degree in Urban Planning and Public Policy from the University of Illinois – Chicago.

As a senior planner, Farrugia will be responsible for reviewing development proposals, preparing studies and reports, and providing technical advice and guidance to the community. He will also assist in overseeing the village’s TIF (Tax Increment Financing) Districts and preparing the village for designation as an Electric Vehicle (EV) Ready Community.

“We are excited to add Tony to our team as we plan for the future of Montgomery strategically,” said Sonya Abt, director of community development. “We see an increase in development interest in our area post-pandemic, and we are dedicating resources and time to vetting inquiries and proposals. Our team is committed to bringing the village the right balance of commercial, industrial, and residential development while maintaining the small-town feel and charm.”

To learn more about the village of Montgomery and its upcoming events, community development initiatives, or resident resources, visit montgomeryil.org.