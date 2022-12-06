Police say no threats or safety issues at Oswego High School

Oswego police said in a statement released Tuesday, Dec. 6, that there are currently no threats or safety issues at Oswego High School.

Police said they issued the statement in response to several rumors circulating on social media concerning an act of violence occurring at the school at 4250 Route 71 in Oswego.

Police said in the statement they have been working with school officials and have investigated the rumors “to the fullest extent” and determined there is no threat.

“We appreciate the public coming forward and providing information they have seen and heard. As always, when you see something, say something to the proper authorities. We do discourage going to social media to spread speculation,” police said.

The statement concludes: “Please be assured that if there was a danger to a school or to the public all necessary notifications would be made.”