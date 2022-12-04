Oswego police, coroner’s office investigating after man’s body found near park

Oswego police and the Kendall County Coroner’s Office are investigating the discovery of a man’s body near Jaycee Park late Saturday morning, Dec. 3.

In a statement, police said officers were summoned at 11:29 a.m. to the 100 block of Saugatuck Road just west of Douglas Road on a report of an unresponsive subject. Officers located the man, who was deceased, in dense brush south of the park.

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy today, Sunday, Dec. 4, according to police.

Foul play is not suspected in the man’s death, police said.