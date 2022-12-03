Waubonsee welcomes new staff members

Waubonsee Community College has named Dr. Lisa Richardson, of Elgin, to the position of Executive Dean for Student Success and Retention and Dr. Bernard Little, of Chicago, to the position of Chief Diversity Officer and Executive Dean for Academic Support.

Dr. Richardson holds a Doctorate of Education in Higher Education and Student Affairs from Northern Illinois University, a Master of Science in Higher Education and Student Affairs from Indiana University, a Master of Education in Middle and Secondary Education from Valparaiso University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Writing-Intensive English from Marquette University.

She has served as the Student Retention Manager at Waubonsee since September 2019 and began her career as the Student Success Manager for the Connect4Success program in March 2016.

Prior to Waubonsee, Dr. Richardson served as the Assistant Director of the Purdue Promise Program at Purdue University for four years. Dr. Richardson also has experience as a Graduate Assistant in advising and as a Research Assistant at Indiana University.

Dr. Richardson began her career in education as a high school Language Arts teacher at Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond, Indiana, where she taught for four years.

Dr. Little holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from DePaul University, a Master of Science in College Student Personnel from Miami University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Bowling Green State University.

Dr. Little has served as the Dean for Students at Waubonsee Community College since November 2019 and assumed the Chief Diversity Officer role in September 2020. He will continue in the Chief Diversity Officer role.

Dr. Little began his career in higher education as a Resident Director at Miami University and then as an Area Coordinator for Residence Life at the University of Richmond. He has also been employed at the University of Illinois Chicago as the Associate Director of Student Involvement/Student Development, as well as at the University of Chicago as the Associate Director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs and as the Assistant Director of College Programming and Student Involvement. Dr. Little most recently served as the Assistant Dean of Students at DePaul University. He has extensive experience with student conduct, student leadership, Title IX, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.