Yorkville Chipotle restaurant expected to open early next year

YORKVILLE – Construction of a new Chipotle Mexican Grill in Yorkville has been moving forward rapidly, with the fast casual restaurant expected to open as early as January of next year.

With the building structure’s shell finished and a new parking lot already poured, there appears to be no obstacles to the project’s completion even as winter approaches.

The property at 444 E. Veterans Parkway (Route 34) was formerly occupied by a Fifth Third Bank building, which was razed to make way for the new eatery.

Located at the southeast corner of Route 34 and Marketplace Drive, the 2,600-square-foot restaurant building is sited on a 36,000-square-foot property along the heavily trafficked Route 34 corridor, with direct access to the site from Marketplace Drive.

The brick building is fitted with a pickup window, designed for filling orders from patrons who have ordered online. The restaurant will have indoor dining and an outdoor patio.

Glazier Development Group of Chicago has constructed the restaurant’s shell and exterior elements and has turned over the interior to Chipotle for completion. The developer will own the building and Chipotle will be the tenant.

Based in Chicago, Glazier is a developer of retail projects in the city, suburbs and beyond.

In just the past few years, Glazier has built Chipotle restaurants in Woodstock, Bolingbrook, Crestwood and Peru.

Officials at Glazier could not be reached for comment.