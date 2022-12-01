Oswego police reports / Dec. 1, 2022

Information in the Dec. 1, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Burglary under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a report of a burglary they were told occurred between Nov. 16 and 24 at a business in the 1900 bock of Wiesbrook Drive.

Port-a-potty found damaged

Oswego police are investigating an arson/criminal damage to property incident involving a port-a-potty that occurred at an unknown time Nov. 27 in the 300 block of Hemlock Drive.

Retail theft under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a report of a retail theft that occurred at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 27 at a store in the 2400 block of Route 34.

Hit-and-run investigation underway

Oswego police say they have developed leads and are continuing their investigation into a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 12:56 p.m. Nov. 27 in a parking lot in the 300 block of Douglas Road.

Gift card scam reported

Oswego police took a report at 8:19 a.m. Nov. 25 in the 200 block of Morgan Valley Drive in which the victim was deceived into sending gift cards worth $500 to an unidentified party.

Juveniles arrested

Oswego police arrested two juveniles at 10:46 p.m. Nov. 24 at a gas station and convenience store in the 6500 block of Route 34 on charges of retail theft and possession of alcohol by minors. Police said the juveniles were booked and later released to their parents.

Theft reported

Oswego police took a report of the theft of property worth more than $500 from a storage unit in the 1900 block of Wiesbrook Drive at 2:22 p.m. Nov. 25.

DUI arrest on Route 34

Oswego police arrested Justin J. Woodberry, 35, of the 2400 block of Autumn Grove Circle, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 12:09 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 1200 block of Route 34. Police said Woodberry faces charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the police station and released on bond pending court proceedings.

Burglary reported

Oswego police are investigating a report of a residential burglary they took at 9:47 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 100 block of Cinderford Drive.

DUI arrest

Oswego police arrested Obed S. Mendoza, 50, of Oswego at 2:34 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 400 block of Bluegrass Parkway on a charge of driving under the influence. Police said they were called to the scene on a request to check on the well-being of a man who was passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle partially parked on the roadway in a private drive. Police said Mendoza was booked and later released after posting bond.

ID theft reported

Oswego police took an identity theft report Nov. 3 in the 2400 block of Route 34. Police said the victim told officers someone opened a credit card account in their name and then used the card to make a purchase. Police said they are investigating.

Vehicle theft reported

Oswego police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a rental car business in the 50th block of Kendall Point Drive. Officials at the business notified police of the theft at 2:56 p.m. Nov. 22.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at an unknown time Nov. 22 in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Route 34. Police said they are investigating.

Vehicle theft reported

Oswego police took a report of a vehicle theft at 3:15 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 200 block of South Adams Street. Police said the vehicle was taken from in front of a residence.

Mailbox damaged

Oswego police took a report of criminal damage to property at 7:40 a.m. Nov. 21 in the 300 block of Barnaby Drive. Police said a mailbox was damaged.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 21 in the 1900 block of Route 25. Police said they have leads in the case and are investigating.

Aggravated battery reported

Oswego police took a report of an aggravated battery at 11 p.m. Nov.19 in the 100 block of Tyler Street. Police said the are investigating.