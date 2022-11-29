Oswego voters to have their pick of candidates for village president, trustee

Oswego voters will have their choice of candidates for village president and trustee in next year’s balloting.

Filing petitions to have their names placed on the ballot for village president as of the Nov. 28 filing deadline were incumbent Troy Parlier of 617 Carnation Drive, Brian Thomas of 114 Spencer Lane and Ryan Kauffman of 127 Nottingham Court.

Parlier and Thomas filed to run as Republican candidates. Thomas is a current village trustee whose term will expire following the April 4 election. Kauffman, who previously served as a village trustee, filed to run as a Democratic candidate.

A total of nine candidates also filed petitions to run for three open seats on the village board.

Incumbent candidates filing to run as Republicans were James T. Marter II of 35 Sedgwick Road, and Terry Olson of 314 Greenwood Place.

Also filing to run as Republicans were Robert Lockwood of 295 Wolverine Drive, Michael J. Wirtz of 342 Andover Drive, Sarah Zemeda of 215 Amherst Court, and Jason Kapus of 532 Litchfield Way.

Filing to run for village trustee as Democrats were Karin McCarthy-Lange of 915 Jessamine Drive, Luis Perez of 516 Waterford Drive, and Andrew Torres of 4231 Southerland Drive.

McCarthy-Lange and Perez both served previously on the board.

Village Clerk Tina Touchette reported Tuesday that enough candidates had filed petitions “as of right now” to require a primary election Feb. 28.

The consolidated election will be held on April 4.