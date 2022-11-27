FVCS receives donation from City Heat Motorcycle Association

Fox Valley Community Services (FVCS) recently received a donation from City Heat Motorcycle Association. City Heat is comprised of active and retired police officers. Each year the organization donates to a not-for-profit.

Donations like this have enabled FVCS to help seniors continue to live vital and independent lives for the past 50 years. FVCS assists hundreds of seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties. For more information, call 815-786-9404 or stop by the Fox Valley Community Center at 1406 Suydam Road in Sandwich for a personal tour.