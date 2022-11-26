Therapy dogs help Sandwich hospital celebrate National Rural Health Day

Therapy dogs Holly and O’Mally helped staff at Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich celebrate the better care they’re providing to rural communities on National Rural Health Day (NRHD).

The canine guests also helped celebrate Valley West Hospital’s new ranking in the Vizient Critical Access Hospital Cohort: No. 6 out of 134 hospitals for high performance in quality and safety across a broad spectrum of patient care activity

O’Mally’s owner Jan Sofranko and Holly’s owner William H. Staub III escorted the dogs around the hospital on Thursday, Nov. 17, much to the delight of staff.

Staff at Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital enjoy a visit from therapy dog O’Mally on National Rural Health Day. (photo provided by Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital)

NRHD is an opportunity to “Celebrate the Power of Rural” by honoring the selfless, community-minded, and determined spirit that prevails in rural America. NRHD showcases the efforts of rural healthcare providers, organizations and cooperatives dedicated to addressing Social Determinants of Health and the unique healthcare challenges that rural citizens face today and into the future.