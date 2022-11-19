Sons of the American Legion to host breakfast buffet Nov. 20 in Plano

The Sons of the American Legion of Plano Post 395 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

Menu items include scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, pancakes and omelets made to order.

The breakfast will be served at the American Legion Post, 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano. Adult tickets are $12. Tickets for children younger than 11 are $6.

All proceeds from the breakfast will go to assist with the medical bills for Matthew Gibson, a young veteran from Plano who is need of a heart transplant. Gibson contracted a virus while serving in the Army in Iraq and has suffered heart failure as a result of his illness.

Enjoy an affordable breakfast buffet and help the Sons of the American Legion raise funds to help support Gibson.