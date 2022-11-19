Plano High School madrigal performances Dec. 3, 4

The annual Plano High School madrigal performances are planned for 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 p.m. Dec. 4.

Join 80 PHS students in a Renaissance adventure, complete with singers, actors and instrumentalists. Coffee, wassail and desserts will be served.

Tickets are $6 for students, seniors and military personnel and $8 for adults. Children 4 and younger are admitted free. Visit showtix4u.com and search Plano to buy tickets in advance. Tickets will be sold at the door, cash only. Attendees can park in either PHS parking lot and enter Door 2 or 28.