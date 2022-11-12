Sandwich Public Library District announces upcoming programs

The Sandwich Public Library District offers the following programs. All programs are free and open to the public, with registration required unless otherwise noted. For information, visit sandwichpld.org or call 815-786-8308.

Wall of Thankfulness: Nov. 9-23, the library invites the community to practice gratitude together by making something beautiful. The entryway wall will be covered with those things for which we are thankful. Come to the library, write what you are grateful for on a “thankfulness leaf,” and give it to a staff member. We’ll add it to our “wall of thankfulness.” Come by before Thanksgiving to see what our community is grateful for

Christmas Angels: Throughout November, the library will be partnering with the Christmas Angels to set up a Christmas tree to assist Sandwich School District families with their holiday needs. Wish lists for children ranging in age from birth to 18 will be available on the tree. Community members are invited to stop by and pick a child’s wish list from the tree, making this holiday season a little brighter for these families. All gifts must be purchased, wrapped, and returned to the library by Dec. 6.

Dinovember with T-Rexplorers: Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. Do you love dinosaurs? Come learn about dinosaur bones and the people who find them. Registration is requested. For ages 5 and up.

Pajama Movie Night: Monday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m. Come to the library in your PJs and watch a film the whole family can enjoy. Refreshments will be provided. No registration is required. All ages are welcome.

Scrabble Tournament: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 6 to 7:45 p.m. Who will be crowned the SPLD Scrabble champion? Play against other word lovers in a head-to-head tournament to find out. The winner will receive a new Scrabble set. Refreshments provided. Registration is required by 4 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Winter Wonderland: Dec 9, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Come celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the Sandwich Public Library. Take a stroll around the outside of the building to view some Christmas lights, enjoy hot chocolate and treats, and stop to take a picture with Jolly Old Saint Nick.