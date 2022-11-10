Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Nov. 10, 2022

Information in the Nov. 10, 2022, police reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Property damage under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 7:06 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 6000 block of Whitetail Ridge Court in Kendall Township.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of identity theft they took at 8:02 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 7000 block of Galena Road in Bristol Township.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 7000 block of Clubhouse Drive in Kendall Township.

Disorderly conduct reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of disorderly conduct they took at 11:20 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 0-99 block of Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill.

Motorist stopped, cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Robert T. Pokorney, 74, of the 2000 block of Ione Lane, Aurora, on a charge of driving while license revoked and for having a registration light out after stopping his vehicle at 9:39 p.m. Nov. 7 near the intersection of Route 34 and Farnsworth Avenue in Aurora.

Motorcycle crash

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Joseph Zarranti, 34, of the 0-99 block of Riverview Court, Oswego, for a violation of his driver’s license after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash at 3:46 p.m. Nov. 6 in the area of Fox River Drive and Crimmin Road. The sheriff’s office said Zarranti received minor injuries in the crash.

Chicago man cited in crash

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Andrew S. Britton, 27, of the 7000 block of South Carpenter Street, Chicago, for driving on a suspended license and improper lane use after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 3:58 p.m. Nov. 6 at the intersection of North Bereman Road and East River Street in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said paramedics evaluated another motorist, a 26-year-old man from Oswego, at the scene for injuries that were not life-threatening. Britton was issued a recognizance bond at the scene and released.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jane Wollenweber, 55, of the 0-99 block of Cross Street, Bristol, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for improper lane use at 12:39 a.m. Nov. 7 on Bristol Ridge Road near North Royal Oaks Drive in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Wollenweber was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Weapons charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Terry Beals, 36, of the 2000 block of Sayre Avenue, Chicago, after stopping his vehicle at 3 a.m. Nov. 7 on Route 30 near Fifth Street in Oswego for improper signaling and improper lane use. The sheriff’s office said Beals was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and transported to the county jail for processing.

Speeding on Route 34

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Michael E. Aguirre, 23, of the 2400 block of Geneva Lane, Montgomery, for aggravated speeding after stopping the was driving at 4:17 a.m. Nov. 7 in the area of Route 34 and Graham Avenue in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Aguirre’s vehicle was traveling 83 mph in a 45 mph zone when it was stopped. Aguirre was released at the scene on a recognizance bond.

Two injured in Ridge Road crash

A 33-year-old Cortland woman and a 41-year-old Joliet woman were injured in a crash at 7:49 a.m. Nov. 4 at Ridge Road north of I-80 in Seward Township, according to the sheriff’s office. Minooka Fire Protection District paramedics transported both motorists to Morris Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Stalking order violation reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a violation of a stalking no contact order at 7:48 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill.

Cited in hit and run

Sheriff’s deputies cited Nicholas Zarcone, 29, of the 0-99 block of Shagbark Lane, Fox Township, for leaving the scene of a crash and driving on a revoked license at 12:33 a.m. Nov. 5 in the area of Millhurst and Whitfield roads. The sheriff’s office said Zarcone was issued a recognizance bond and released.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brandy M. Hardekopf, 48, of the 0-99 block of Ingleshire Road in Boulder Hill, at 2:45 a.m. Nov. 5 at her residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence. Deputies transported Hardekopf to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Desiree Lopez, 37, of the 1700 block of Indian Avenue, Aurora, after stopping her vehicle at 3:38 a.m. Nov. 5 in the area of Route 34 and Arbor Lane in Oswego Township. Lopez was taken into custody and transported to the county jail for processing after it was determined she was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving on a suspend license.

Domestic battery charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Phillip Rodriguez, 30, of the 600 block of Norway Street, Newark, at 1:50 a.m. Nov. 4 at his residence on a charge of domestic battery. The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez was transported to the county jail for processing.

Speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed John Hofmann, 26, of the 1000 block of Spring Oaks Drive, Joliet, for speeding 89 mph in a 55 mph zone at 4:42 p.m. Nov. 1 at Newark and Big Grove roads in Big Grove Township.

Chicago man injured in crash

A 30-year-old Chicago man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2:33 a.m. Nov. 2 on Route 126 at Identa Drive in Kendall Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The injured motorist was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

DUI charge in Route 126 crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Reynauldt U. Keys III of the 5100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, on a charge of driving under the influence while responding to a crash at 2:33 a.m. Nov. 2 on Route 126 and Identa Drive in Kendall Township.