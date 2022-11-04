Fox Valley Community Services announces Sandwich Fair quilt winner

Sandwich resident Trudi Webb was the winner of a handmade quilt raffled off by Fox Valley Community Services at this year’s Sandwich Fair. Jean Slaughter, also of Sandwich, made and donated the quilt.

Slaughter, along with many volunteers and donors, make the fair a fundraiser for FVCS. Volunteers are the backbone of the 50-year success of FVCS, which serves seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties. All proceeds from the Sandwich Fair support seniors in life enriching programs that improve and enrich vital, independent living, to enhance dignity and self-respect, and to encourage participation in community life. For more information, call 815-786-9404.