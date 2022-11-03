Montgomery man charged with murder in shooting death of his wife at their home

A Montgomery man is facing first degree murder charges in the shooting death of his wife Monday, Oct. 31, at their home on the village’s near east side.

In a statement, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Montgomery Police Chief Phil Smith identified the suspect as Timothy A. Gordon, 46, of the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane in the Arbor Ridge subdivision.

Gordon has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Additionally, Gordon faces felony charges of possession of a firearm without a FOID card and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and aggravated assault, according to the statement.

The state’s attorney’s office alleges that around noon on Oct. 31, Gordon shot the victim, 35 year-old Yajaira Gordon, his wife, once in the head, killing her at their home.

Gordon appeared in Kane County bond court on Wednesday, Nov. 2, where Judge Julia Yetter set his bail at $3 million with 10% ($300,000) to apply for bond.

Gordon’s next appearance in court is scheduled for Dec. 1 in Courtroom 311 at the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles.

Mosser and Smith noted in their statement the charges against Gordon are not proof of guilt and he is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which the burden will be on the state to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.