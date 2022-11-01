Yorkville Public Library lists youth programs for November

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of October. Use the clues to open the boxes and pardon the Thanksgiving turkey. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

3-D Printing: Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

TAG- Teen Advisory Group: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Tots and Toddlers: Thursday, Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 23, 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, stories, and dancing. Your child will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

LEGO kits at YPL: Nov. 7-10. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity, make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library. Register on the YPL website.

Book Club (grades 3 to 5): Mondays, Nov. 7 and 21, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two-session book club, the participants will receive the book on Nov. 7 to read at home. Then, it will be discussed at the following session on Nov. 21. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Facebook Spanish Story Time: Wednesdays, Nov. 9 and 23, 10 a.m. on YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

My College Planning: Scholarships, Grants & Loans: Nov. 9, 7 p.m. This webinar will uncover the best college cost-reduction strategies and reveal little-known asset, borrowing, and savings methods. Learn insider information on scholarships, grants, and loans to help make your college planning both successful and affordable. Register in advance here: https://bit.ly/yorkvillelibrary11.

Book Club (grades 1 and 2): Thursdays, Nov. 10 and 17, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two session book club, we will read an easy chapter book. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Literacy Centers: Tuesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For ages 3-6. Stop by to experience a parent guided opportunity for hands on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

Little Fox Clubhouse Story Time: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 11 a.m. Join Ms. Jennette for Story Time at Little Fox Clubhouse, 2645 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, then stay and play.

Harry Potter Book Club: Thursday, Nov. 17, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hey Muggles, Harry Potter Book Club is back. Join Mackenzie each month for a magical discussion on each book in the series. Read “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” for the Nov. 17 meeting. The group will discuss the book and participate in fun activities. There will be a Harry Potter Party after the completion of the final book. Register at YPL website under Calendar of Events. Space is limited.

Read with Paws: Saturday, Nov. 19, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Contact the library at 630-553-4354 ext. 108 for your 15 minute time slot. Space is limited.

TEEN Card Making: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. We are making greeting cards to be distributed to Yorkville’s Heritage Woods and Cedarhurst residents. You can brighten someone’s day while earning volunteer hours. Register on the YPL website.

YA Book Club: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 4 to 4:30 p.m. Mackenzie will lead the group in a discussion about this month’s book. The book is available for pick up starting Nov. 8 at the Youth Service desk. Registration is required.

4-H Science Explorers: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 4:30 to 5 p.m. For ages 5-8. In 4-H, you learn by doing, have fun, and build important life skills. This workshop is focus is on Genetics. Students will discuss and learn about DNA, then create a bracelet to reinforce what they have learned. Registration is required.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us or check out the library Facebook page or Twitter at Yorkvillekidsread.