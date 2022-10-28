Trunk or Treat at Sandwich church Oct. 29

Children of all ages are invited to the 19th annual Trunk-or-Treat event from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Salem Lutheran Church of Sandwich. The church is at the corner of Main Street and Pleasant Avenue in Sandwich, across from Valley West Hospital.

Church members and friends will be on hand in the church parking lot to hand out treats from their decorated vehicles.

Immediately after Trunk or Treat, from 4 to 6 p.m., Salem’s Fellowship Committee will be hosting a bonfire and weenie roast on the church grounds. The community is welcome to enjoy these festivities, as well. There will be s’mores, hot dogs and more.

Anyone who would like to add their vehicle to the “trunks” is welcome. Reserve a spot by calling the church office at 815-786-9308 or by emailing salemlc@comcast.net.