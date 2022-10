The Open Roads ABATE of IL Inc. chapter will meet at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Plano American Legion Post 395, 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano.

Topics to be discussed include legislative updates, safety and education, Christmas party, membership, Summer Book Run, election of officers and events.

For information, visit the Open Roads ABATE Facebook page or call Cliff at 630-552-3828.