Plano Public Library programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Adult programs

Technology Help Desk: Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free drop-in opportunity to meet with tech expert Robert Mitilieri. He’ll help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

Writers’ Group: Thursdays, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in-person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Held in the lower level meeting room. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Crafts to Go Kits: Available Tuesday, Nov. 1, Fall Wreath. Free craft kits available to adults and high school students. First come, first served, while supplies last.

Card Making Class: Thursday, Nov. 3, 6:30 tp 8 p.m., Autumn. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards using simple techniques and embellishments that will enhance your finished project. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to high school students, adults, and students 10 and older accompanied by an adult. The $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Christmas Tea: Sunday, Dec 5, 1 p.m. A light lunch of dainty appetizers, tasty sandwiches, delicious desserts and cozy tea will be served. Entertainment will be provided. This event is for adults and children 10-years-old and older. Tickets are $10 each and will be on sale at the Checkout Desk beginning Nov. 5. Tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, Nov. 12, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Meets in the lower level meeting room.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Youth programs

Rhyme Time: Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, 9, 16. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Bring a blanket for your family to sit on. Registration required.

Preschool Storytime: Mondays, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. Oct. 24, 31, and Nov. 7, 14. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration required.

Create Science @ the Library: Monday, Oct. 24, 6 to 6:45 p.m. Build a galaxy in a bottle. You’ll create your own discovery bottle, learn about galaxies, and explore how big our universe really is. For independent students in grades K-8. Registration required.

Sounds Fun: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m. Explore letter sounds and handwriting readiness skills in fun, interactive, and multisensory ways. There will be a variety of phonics stations for self-paced exploration focused on different letter sounds than the summer sessions. Targeted to children ages 3-6, with an adult. Registration required.

Pizza and Pages: Tuesday, Nov. 8 or Thursday, Nov. 10, 5 to 5:45 p.m. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. Wedgie & Gizmo by Selfors will be discussed. Join us in person or on Zoom. Registration required.