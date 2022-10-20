Yorkville police reports / Oct. 20, 2022

Information in the Oct. 20, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Man charged with domestic battery

Darryl L. Lawrence, 37, of the 3900 block of Shoeger Drive, Yorkville, was charged with domestic battery at 9:42 a.m. Oct. 10 at his residence.

Woman injured in vehicle collision

An Aurora woman was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora after being injured in a vehicle collision at 3:38 p.m. Oct. 11 at the intersection of Galena and Kennedy roads.

Police said a second vehicle driven by Thinh N. Tran, 19, of the 3900 block of Havenhill Court, Yorkville, struck the rear of the woman’s vehicle. Tran was charged with failure to yield from a stop sign.

Vehicle crash nets charges

Laura B. Anderson, 35, of the 3300 block of Pecos Circle, Montgomery, was charged with failure to yield from a stop sign and expired registration in connection with a vehicle collision at 4:43 p.m. Oct. 14 at the intersection of Galena and Dickson roads.

Police said Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on Dickson Road when it struck the front passenger side of another car. There were no injuries reported.