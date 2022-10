A 20 year-old Plano man was injured in a crash near Plano Saturday, Oct. 15, at 5:16 p.m., according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the crash occurred on Schaefer Road near Eldamain Road in unincorporated Little Rock Township.

The man was transported to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.