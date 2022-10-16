Montgomery police say credit card skimmers found on gas pumps at local station

Credit card skimmers were found on gas pumps at the Gas and Wash at 1055 Orchard Road in Montgomery, according to village police

In a social media statement issued Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16, police said motorists who purchased gas with credit/debit cards at the station should monitor their accounts.

“We are unsure at this time how long the skimmers have been in place and are currently investigating,” police said in the statement.

Police advise motorists who purchased gas at the Gas and Wash pumps and who notice suspicious activity on their credit/debit card accounts to contract their local police department for a report.