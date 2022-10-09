Tri-County Kiwanis Club dissolves group, disburses final funds

The Tri-County Kiwnanis Club has dissolved the group after 12 years of service due to lack of membership.

Throughout the past 12 years, the Kiwanis have worked hard to fulfill their mission to serve the children of the world. Projects included participating in Go Baby Go; which provided modified ride-on cars to young children with disabilities; Christmas in March, which delivered food and extras to needy families in the community; and Fruit of the Room, which provided fresh fruit on a regular basis to local elementary students. In addition, the group conducted a yearly coat drive, did roadside trash pickup and more.

As a final act of charity, the Tri-County Kiwanis donated the remainder of their funds to local nonprofits. Donations were made to Maddie’s Mitten March, Aktion Club of Open Door, Sandwich Chamber Summer Pack Program, Fox Valley Community Center, Sandwich Fire Protection District, Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District, Somonauk Fire Protection District, Family Service Agency-Children’s Advocacy Group, Sandwich VFW, Dojo Dynamics Scholarship Fund, W.W. Woodbury School, Prairie View School, Lynn G. Haskin School and the Spina Bifida Association.