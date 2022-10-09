Plano police arrest motorist on DUI, leaving crash scene charges

Plano police arrested a Plano resident at 2:42 p.m. Oct. 7 after police said several witnesses told officers they observed a vehicle hit another vehicle and drive in the yards of homes in the area of Carey Street at Lakewood Springs Drive.

In a statement, police said officers later stopped the vehicle on Eldamain Road just south of Hoffman Street.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, Marcia J. Martinez, 39, of the 4000 block of Hoffman Street, Plano, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Martinez was transported to the police station where she was given a court date and then later released after posting bond.