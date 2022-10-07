Montgomery’s history comes alive at annual Cemetery Walk

Montgomery’s history came alive at the village’s annual Cemetery Walk Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Hosted by the village’s Historic Preservation Commission, the free event took place at Riverside Cemetery, 414 N. River St. in Montgomery.

Every 10 minutes, volunteer guides led small groups of attendees to gravesites of pioneers and other former Montgomery residents.

Then reenactors, some in period costumes, told each deceased person’s life story.

Standing amid Tschannen family headstones, John Aman of Montgomery portrays Herbert Tschannen, a Swiss immigrant during the Village of Montgomery’s annual cemetery walk at Riverside Cemetery Wednesday, Oct. 5. The free event is sponsored by the village’s Historic Preservation Commission. (photo provided by Al Benson)

Marian Bond of Montgomery portrayed Mary Livsey, a former teacher at Nicholson Elementary School in Montgomery.

John Aman of Montgomery portrayed Herbert Tschannen, part of a 14-member family that immigrated from Bern, Switzerland, to Montgomery in 1888.

Two Oswego High School students were also actors. Will Hatfield portrayed William VonHoff, a Burlington Railroad worker.

Oswego High School student Will Hatfield, right, portrays railroad worker William VonHoff during the Village of Montgomery’s annual cemetery walk at Riverside Cemetery Wednesday, Oct. 5. The free event is sponsored by the village’s Historic Preservation Commission. (photo provided by Al Benson)

Grayson Arndt portrayed Charles Flynn, a former Auroran and Army veteran who was captured during World War II.

Retired Montgomery street signs were sold for $10 each.

The event concluded with refreshments provided by Dieterle Memorial Home in Montgomery, owner and operator of the cemetery.

For more about Montgomery history, contact the Preservation Commission at at hpc@ci.montgomery.il.us.