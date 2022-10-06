October 06, 2022
Yorkville police reports / Oct. 6, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Yorkville Police car (Katie Finlon)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI, resisting charges

Yorkville police arrested Juan Marin-Quiroz, 38, of the 200 block of Redwood Drive, Joliet, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 7:50 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 1000 block of Route 126. Police said Marin-Quiroz was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing a peace officer.

Amazon account hacked

Yorkville police took a fraud report at 2:38 p.m. Oct. 3 in which someone hacked the victim’s Amazon account and bought items.

ID theft reported

Yorkville police took an ID theft report at 12:19 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 300 block of Mulhern Court. Police said officers were told that someone had used the victim’s information to open a bank account.

Suspended license, speeding

Yorkville police cited Erick J. Garcia-Vicenio, 21, of the 100 block of Fifth Street, Aurora, for speeding and driving on a suspended license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 11:01 a.m. Oct. 3 on Route 47 at Appletree Court.