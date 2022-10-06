Yorkville police reports / Oct. 6, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI, resisting charges

Yorkville police arrested Juan Marin-Quiroz, 38, of the 200 block of Redwood Drive, Joliet, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 7:50 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 1000 block of Route 126. Police said Marin-Quiroz was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing a peace officer.

Amazon account hacked

Yorkville police took a fraud report at 2:38 p.m. Oct. 3 in which someone hacked the victim’s Amazon account and bought items.

ID theft reported

Yorkville police took an ID theft report at 12:19 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 300 block of Mulhern Court. Police said officers were told that someone had used the victim’s information to open a bank account.

Suspended license, speeding

Yorkville police cited Erick J. Garcia-Vicenio, 21, of the 100 block of Fifth Street, Aurora, for speeding and driving on a suspended license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 11:01 a.m. Oct. 3 on Route 47 at Appletree Court.