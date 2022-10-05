Montgomery Economic Development Corporation’s 19th annual golf outing attracted a big crowd

The Montgomery Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) held its 19th annual golf outing held at Bliss Creek in Sugar Grove Sept. 8.

Over 147 people attended the event including 134 registered golfers along with staff, volunteers, village trustees and MEDC members and Board members.

In a statement, MEDC officials said they would like to thank all the business leaders who took the time to make it a successful event. Congratulations to Brian Dolan’s team who took first place. Coming in at first on the mixed/female team was one of the ODFL teams lead by Becky Marolda with team members of Marolda, Mike Knight, Cody Dixon and Kyle Magolanhhg.

Individual winners for Closest to the Hole and Longest Drive were Brian Dolan and Steve Mathews from U.S.M.G.: On the female side, Becky Marolda won both the Longest Drive and Closest to the Hole.

One of the highlights of the event included the raffle which included four different sets of Cub’s tickets, donated by Brian Dolan and Dolan & Murphy from the Caton Commercial team, Trustee Steve Jungermann and MEDC Board member Joel Pyle III from the IBEW Local 461.We were extremely fortunate to have a variety of raffles with donations from the entire region.

Special thanks to the Golf Committee, as well as to all the volunteers, sponsors and raffle donors.

Golf Committee: Suzette Murray, chair of the MEDC; Jim Miller, Old Dominion Freight; and trustees Dan Gier and Steve Jungermann.

Golf Signs: Pete Wallers and Angie Smith, Engineering Enterprises; and Paul Strait, Vesco.

Golf Course: David O’Neil and the Open Range.

Volunteers: Trustees Dan Gier, Steve Jungermann, Liz Pattermann from Old Dominion Freight Line, Christopher Coulombe, Suzette Murray and Sarah Dwinnells from Waubonsee Community College, Dr. Neil Schlupp and Jan from Montgomery Chiropractic.

Event Sponsors: CenterPoint, Crown Trophy, Performance Food service, Reich Brothers and U.S.Medical Glove.

Co-Sponsors: Ozinga Ready Mix & The Lakone Company.

Beverage Sponsors: Dolan & Murphy-Caton Commercial.

Food Sponsors: Carl Buddig and Waubonsee Community College.

Corporate Sponsors: Darwin Realty, First National Bank, Montgomery Chiropractic, We Park Semis.

Special Contest Hole Sponsors: U.S.M.G. Company- $5,000 Hole in One contest, CSSI

Hole Sponsors: Douglas Carpet One; Engineering Enterprises, Inc.; Earthmover Credit Union; Fox Metro Water Reclamation District; Farmers Insurance Group-Ryan Watson; G.Fisher Commercial Construction; Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce; gcp applied technologies; IBEW Local 461; Metronet; Old Dominion Freight Line; Old Second National Bank; Rush Copley Medical Center; The Pizzo Group.

Raffle Donations: Carl Buddig; Mr. Wonderful Motor Sports; Probst Services; Old Dominion Freight Line; Ozinga; Massacre Haunted House; Paramount Theatre; Trustee Gier; Hampton Inn; BTB Wines; Crown Trophy; Performance Foods; Bliss Creek Golf Course; Dairy Queen; Grandma’s Table; Poor Boy’s Pub; Probst Autol; La Chiquita; Blains Farm & Fleet.

Photos of the outing are available on the MEDC Facebook page.

Information on the MEDC can be found at montgomery-illinois.org or by contacting Charlene Coulombe at 630-897-6748, 815-703-1338 or char@montgomery-illinois.org.