Crash forced shutdown of Route 71 west of Yorkville

What the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office described in a statement as a “major traffic crash” forced the shutdown of Route 71 between Pavilion and East Highpoint roads west of Yorkville Monday afternoon, Oct. 3.

The highway was reopened to traffic late Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.

Initial reports indicate the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in a large fuel spill on the pavement.

Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District firefighters and paramedics were also summoned to the scene.

This story will be updated.