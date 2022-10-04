October 04, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Crash forced shutdown of Route 71 west of Yorkville

By Shaw Local News Network
police lights

What the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office described in a statement as a “major traffic crash” forced the shutdown of Route 71 between Pavilion and East Highpoint roads west of Yorkville Monday afternoon, Oct. 3.

The highway was reopened to traffic late Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.

Initial reports indicate the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in a large fuel spill on the pavement.

Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District firefighters and paramedics were also summoned to the scene.

This story will be updated.