United Church of Sandwich’s brat fest set for Oct. 9

The United Church of Sandwich will host its brat fest from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at the church, 512 E. Lions Road, Sandwich.

Get two Reams brats, coleslaw, beans, sauerkraut and a cookie for $15, or a hot dog, chips, applesauce and a cookie for $7. Homemade pies will be given away to four pre-sale ticketholders. Check the signs for the winning numbers when entering the parking lot.

Tickets are available from church members, at the church office and at Balloons Aloft, 704 E. Church St. in Sandwich.

For information, call the office at 815-786-9243 or 815-786-6226 or visit the church website at unitedchurchsandwich.org.