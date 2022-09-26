Oswego announces final brush collection; leaf pickup will start Oct. 17

The village of Oswego Public Works Department will start the final free brush collection of the season on Monday, Oct. 3 in Zone A, and on Monday, Oct. 10 in Zone B. Check out the Brush Zone Collection Map to identify your zone.

Place all brush at the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday morning of the designated week for your zone, but no earlier than noon the Friday before. Pile brush neatly so that the ends of the branches are all facing the same direction. Do not put brush in a container or in the street. Additional brush collection information is available online.

Free curbside leaf collection will begin Monday, Oct. 17 in Zones A and B, and Oct. 24 in Zone C. Review Leaf Collection Zones and leaf collection guidelines. Note: Brush collection zones differ from leaf zones.