Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies assaulted, battered in incident on Light Road near Oswego

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies were assaulted and battered in an incident Sunday on Light Road in unincorporated Oswego Township.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said they were summoned at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 25 to the 2600 block of Light Road just west of Route 31 north of Oswego on a report of a subject requesting police assistance.

The deputies were assaulted and battered while investigating the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation into the incident is continuing and charges are pending.