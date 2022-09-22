Oswego police reports / Sept. 22, 2022

Information in the Sept. 22, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Excessive speeding charged

Arthur R. Williams, 34, of the 1400 block of South Pembroke Drive, South Elgin, was charged with driving more than 35 mph over the speed limit at 9:13 a.m. Sept. 14 at the intersection of Orchard Road and Tuscany Drive.

Speeding charge

Hector Herrera, 24, of the 800 block of Fifth Avenue in Aurora, was charged with driving more than 26 mph over the speed limit at 9:37 a.m. Sept. 18 at Route 71 and Franklin Street.

Traffic stop nets charge

Deandre Ruffin, 30, of the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue in Montgomery, was charged with driving while license revoked after a traffic stop at 7:57 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Route 34 and Pearces Ford Road.

Criminal damage reported

A vehicle parked on Plymouth Court was reported to have been damaged on Aug. 27. The report was made Sept. 18.

Suspended license

Trebrah S. Hammond, 19, of Deerpath Circle in Aurora, was charged with driving while license suspended at 8:35 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Route 34 and Ogden Falls.

Domestic battery

Cesar Gutierrez-Angel, 46, of the 700 block of Oxbow Avenue in Oswego, was charged with domestic battery at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 19 at the intersection of Wolf and Harvey roads.

Man charged with speeding

Kevin B. Lott Jr., 19, of the 200 block of Presidential Boulevard in Oswego, was charged with driving 35 mph over the speed limit at 9:53 a.m. Sept. 17 at the intersection of Orchard Road and Tuscany Drive.

Retail theft reported

A business in the 2500 block of Route 34 reported that more than $500 in merchandise was stolen at 11:22 p.m. Sept. 17.

Man charged with drunken driving

Tyler D. Kilgore, 26, of the 1100 block of Camden Lane in Aurora, was charged with drunken driving at 12:35 a.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Route 30 and Fifth Avenue. Kilgore was taken to the Oswego Police Department and released on cash bond.

Speeding charge

Keyonna L. Flanagan, 23, of the 1400 block of Orchid Street in Yorkville, was charged with driving more than 26 mph over the speed limit at 2:34 a.m. Sept. 18 at Route 71 and Forest Avenue.