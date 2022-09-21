September 22, 2022
Oswegoland Senior & Community Center’s ribbon cutting planned for Sept. 28

Oswegoland Senior and Community Center is moving in to their new home, the former Oswego police station at 3523 Route 34.

Oswegoland Senior & Community Center will host a ribbon-cutting celebration for the new location at 3525 Route 34 in Oswego from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The public is invited to join the Oswego Chamber of Commerce, Greater Area Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, area village officials, government representatives and OSCC board, staff, volunteers, supporters and friends for light refreshments and tours at OSCC before and after the ribbon-cutting.

To RSVP, call OSCC at 630-554-5602 or email volunteer@oswegoseniorcenter.org.