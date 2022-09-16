Yorkville School District Y115 to spend $141,000 on Chromebooks

YORKVILLE – Increasing enrollments and on-going supply chain difficulties are presenting Yorkville School District Y115 with challenges when it comes to keeping students equipped with Chromebooks.

At a committee-level meeting on Sept. 12, the Yorkville School Board approved spending $141,000 for an additional 500 of the laptop computers for the school district’s inventory.

Director of Business Services Joe Blomquist told the school board that the district is planning to replace all of the devices at the first, fourth, seventh, and tenth grade levels.

A staff memo to the board reported that the district’s technology department has been utilizing existing parts from devices that cannot be repaired, but the practice amounts to a cost-saving stop-gap that cannot be maintained indefinitely.

School board members are expected to give final approval for the expenditure at their Sept. 26 full board meeting.