American Honey Queen to speak on importance of honeybees at Oswego Public Library Sept. 27

Lucy Winn, the 2022 American Honey Queen, will visit the Oswego Public Library District’s Oswego Campus at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as part of her National Honey Month tour.

Winn will speak about the importance of honeybees to the public’s daily lives and about how beekeepers’ dedication drives honeybee pollination. She will show how honey has a diverse range of functions, forms and flavors.

The Oswego Public Library District’s Oswego Campus is located at 32 W. Jefferson in downtown Oswego. Reservations for the program are recommended. For more information, call 630-978-1661.