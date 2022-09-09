9/11 Remembrance ceremony set at Sandwich Fair

The City of Sandwich, Brown-Miller American Legion Post 181 and the Lewis P. Schultz Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1486 will conduct a 9/11 Remembrance and Remembrance Table ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the AG Land Stage at the Sandwich Fairgrounds.

This event will commemorate victims of the attack on America and the U.S. military personnel killed in the war on terrorism. It also will honor the nation’s P.O.W.s and MIAs who must never be forgotten and honor our present-day first responders.

The members of the Sandwich American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and the city of Sandwich ask everyone to remember the tragedy that pulled our nation into the war on terrorism by attending this event at the fairgrounds.