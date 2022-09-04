Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3: Newark volleyball wins Manteno tournament title

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Newark
Newark won the Manteno Earlybird volleyball tournament, beating Grant Park 25-16, 25-10, Flanagan 25-12, 25-20, Illinois Lutheran 25-14, 25-15 and Manteno in the championship match 16-25, 25-21, 15-7. Newark’s : Lauren Ulrich, Kiara Wesseh and Grace Thrall were all named to the all-tournament team.
Ulrich had 45 assists, 18 kills and seven aces, Wesseh 23 kills, five aces and 20 digs, Thrall 18 kills and Taylor Kruser 30 digs for Newark (9-0) for the tournament.
Yorkville Christian
The Mustangs beat Watseka 25-14, 25-22 for third place at the Manteno Tournament. Nina Schuberth and Chloe Saxe were both named to the All-Tournament team. Schuberth had nine kills and two aces, Saxe nine kills.
Earlier the Mustangs beat Clifton Central 25-16, 25-13. Schuberth had six kills, five aces and eight digs, Saxe 13 kills and six digs and Ava Tickel eight digs.
Yorkville
Yorkville placed fifth out of the Joliet Central Tournament, winning the Silver Bracket. On Saturday, the Foxes lost to Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-16, 22-25, 15-9, beat Sandwich 25-10, 25-13 and beat Wilmington 31-33, 25-18, 26-24.
Keelyn Muell with 26 kills, 26 assists five aces and 14 digs, Charlee Young 19 kills, 11 aces and nine digs and Kayla Dudek 39 kills, 10 digs and four aces for Yorkville (8-5).
Sandwich
The Indians placed eighth out of 16 teams at the Joliet Central Tournament. Sandwich beat East Aurora 25-15, 25-20 and lost to Peotone 25-15, 25-12 on Friday. On Saturday they lost to Yorkville 25-10, 25-13 and lost to Aurora Central Catholic 18-25, 25-22, 25-20. Sandwich’s Claire Allen, named to the All-Tournament team, had 28 kills and four blocks to lead Sandwich (3-5). Alexis Sexton had 41 assists and 16 digs and Breanna Sexton 21 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Plano 10, Indian Creek 0
Christ Keleba recorded a hat trick with three goals and assisted a fourth and Davione Stamps had two goals and an assist for Plano (5-3-1).
Downers Grove North 2, Oswego East 1
Plano 4, Hinckley-Big Rock 1 (Friday)
Santiago Cervantes scored two goals and assisted one for Plano.
Serena 9, Sandwich 1 (Friday)
BOYS GOLF
Sandwich
The Indians placed 10th out of 16 teams at the Rock Falls Invite. Kadin Kern shot an 83, Noah Campbell an 87, Dino Barbanente an 89 and Nick Sullivan a 90.
CROSS COUNTRY
Plano
John Garcia placed 20th in the varsity race at Seneca’s Twilight in the Woods Invite.