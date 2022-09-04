Police remove snakes, raccoons, opossums from Sandwich home

Police removed more than 20 live wild animals, including snakes, raccoons and opossums, from a Sandwich home this week as part of an ongoing investigation, an Illinois Department of Conservation Police sergeant said.
In addition to the conservation police, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Animal Control and Sandwich Police took part in executing a search at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at a home in the 1000 block of Spruce Street in Sandwich, IDOC Police Sgt. Phil Wire said.
The homeowner has not been charged with criminal wrongdoing.
The homeowner declined comment concerning the search when contacted late Tuesday afternoon.
Wire said the search was part of an ongoing IDOC Police investigation.
Wire said upon entering the residence Tuesday morning, officers discovered caged snakes in the basement and domestic rabbits in the backyard without a water source. He said officers immediately provided the animals water.
Officers also removed 11 raccoons, seven opossums, two squirrels, one chipmunk and one skunk from the residence alive, Wire said.
Three deceased snakes were found in cages, and containers of wildlife parts and deceased animals were removed from refrigerators and freezers at the residence, Wire said.
“It comes down to having the experience to take care of animals properly,” Wire said. “That includes rehabilitating them and not making them your pets. These animals were in the living room and the hallway near the bedroom, not isolated from human activity.”
Wire said his department is reviewing the evidence obtained during the search before submitting a report and case findings to DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office.