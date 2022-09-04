Amboy man injured, ticketed in crash on Galena Road northeast of Plano

A 41 year-old man from Amboy was injured in a motor vehicle crash Sept. 1 northeast of Plano.

In a statement, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 10:37 a.m. to the crash in the area of Galena and Jeter roads in unincorporated Little Rock Township.

The sheriff’s office said the injured man, identified as Kirk A. Gardner of the 100 block of Timber Creek Drive, was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of non-life threatening juries.

Deputies cited Gardner for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, the sheriff’s office said.