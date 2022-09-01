Yorkville police reports / Sept. 1, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Failure to yield causes crash

A juvenile driver was transported to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora with minor injuries after a vehicle collision at 8:16 p.m. Aug. 26 at the intersection of Galena and Kennedy roads.

The driver was charged with failure to yield right of way at an intersection.

Police said the juvenile’s vehicle was northbound on Kennedy, stopped for the sign at Galena. The driver attempted a left turn, police said, and was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Galena.

There were no injuries to the driver or passenger of the second vehicle. Both vehicles received extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

No injuries in rear-end collision

An Aurora man was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident in connection with a collision at 8 a.m. Aug. 28 on South Bridge Street (Route 47) and Van Emmon Street.

Police said Amos Martinez, 42, was traveling south when his vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by a Yorkville woman. There were no injuries.

Single-car crash results in charges

A Yorkville woman was charged with reckless driving and no valid insurance in connection with a single-vehicle collision at 6:20 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 100 block of Bertram Drive.

Police said Alexis Vuelvas, 23, of the 100 block of Bertram Drive, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro at what witnesses said was a high rate of speed.

Vuelvas lost control of the car, police said, hit a curb on the south side of the roadway, then struck two trees and phone box before coming to rest about 150 feet from where the vehicle had struck the curb.

Vuelvas was transported to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora with minor injuries.

Burglar sounds alarm at business

Police responded to a burglar alarm at 9:11 p.m. Aug. 28 at a business in the 100 block of East Veterans Parkway (Route 34).

A single person used force to enter the business and steal merchandise, police said. No value was given for the merchandise. The forced entry resulted in criminal damage to property.

Battery reported

Police responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Marketplace Drive at 2:16 a.m. Aug. 29 for a report of battery.

The victim declined assistance, police said. No charges were filed.