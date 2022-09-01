Kendall Sheriff’s Office: Boulder Hill man arrested on aggravated DUI, obstructing charges also wanted on warrants

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael T. Copp, 34, of the 0-99 block of Greenfield Road, Boulder Hill, on multiple charges after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a moving violation at 8:53 p.m. Aug. 31 in the area of Boulder Hill Pass and Cayman Drive in Boulder Hill.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said Copp was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, obstructing a peace officer and attempted criminal damage to state-supported property.

Additionally, Copp was found to be wanted on two Kendall County warrants, one for disorderly conduct and the other for driving while license suspended.

Deputies transported Copp to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.