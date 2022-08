An 85 year-old Montgomery man was injured when he was struck by a motor vehicle while riding a bicycle at 10:06 a.m. Aug. 24 on Long Beach Road east of Douglas Road in Oswego.

In a statement, village police said the man was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as a 42-year-old Oswego woman.

Police said no citations were issued in the crash.