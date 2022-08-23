Sandwich City Council OKs liquor license for Classic Cinema 7

Movie goers age 21 and older will now be able to purchase alcoholic beverages to enjoy during their show at Classic Cinema 7 Theatre at 101 Duvick Ave. in Sandwich.

After several discussions during previous meetings, Sandwich City Council approved an ordinance creating a liquor license for Classic Cinema 7 Theatre at an Aug. 22 council meeting.

Theater employees of legal age will be able to sell beer, wine and pre-mixed cocktails in cans. Alcoholic beverages served at the theater must be in their original container, or in a container that is a different size, color and design than soft drink containers.

The license fee for the theater was set at $500 annually and the motion was approved 7-1, with Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson casting the sole vote against.

The City Council first discussed the creation of the license during a meeting in May, when council members gave the request a lukewarm response and expressed several concerns.

Initially, Alderwoman Johnson was not in favor of the idea, saying, “I just don’t want to risk young people in that environment.”

Classic Cinema’s Chris and Tori Johnson came before the council at an Aug. 1 committee of the whole meeting, and convinced them to change their minds. In a straw poll, council members unanimously expressed support for the request.

At the Aug. 1 meeting, Chris Johnson told the council that his firm is seeking the liquor license to sell canned beer, wine and cocktails to patrons from a cooler.

Johnson said the firm is not looking to have a bar, seating area or bartenders.

“It’s more of an ‘I’m going to have a beer or a glass of wine with my movie,’” Johnson said. “It’s definitely not ‘let’s hang out at the theater’ as you would at a bar.”

Since then, Tori Johnson has worked with city officials at several meetings to come to an agreement on the details of the license that cater to the concerns of the council.