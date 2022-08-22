Taste of Sandwich will return next month to city’s downtown; vendors sought

The block of Railroad Street from Main to Wells Streets in downtown Sandwich will be blocked off and filled with tents Sept. 28 under which local businesses and restaurants will be serving food at the Taste of Sandwich.

Vendors will serve sample portions of a variety of foods from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Organizers said in recent years the Taste of Sandwich has had between 30 and 40 vendors on average.

Access to the event will cost $6 a person in advance, or $8 a person at the door. All food in the event is included with admission.

This year, the taste is being organized by the Sandwich citizens advisory committee.

Mayor Todd Latham said there are plans for music playing through the downtown speakers and possibly live music.

Shaun Legge, Sandwich Park District president and member of the citizens advisory committee, said they are looking for local restaurants, businesses and organizations who would like to be vendors.

Those interested in participating should email City Hall at mayor@sandwich.il.us.