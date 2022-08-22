Study finds demand on the rise for parking spaces in downtown Oswego

The demand is on the rise for parking spaces in downtown Oswego.

That’s one of the findings of a village community development department study that will be presented to the Village Board for discussion during their next committee-of-the-whole meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Village Hall, 100 Parker’s Mill.

In a memo, Rod Zenner, the village’s community development director, noted that a parking space count completed by the department July 29 found the 1,295 parking spaces located throughout the downtown area had overall average occupancy rate of 30.36%, an increase over the 26.18% average occupancy found in a prior study completed in May of last year.

The 1,295 parking space count includes 832 publicly owned spaces and 463 privately owned spaces.

“Overall, the village experienced a 5% increase in average parking demand and peak parking demand over the last year,” Zenner wrote.

Zenner attributed the increase in the demand to “additional residential occupancies in the downtown area and the increase in the number of restaurants (in the downtown) since the last survey” (in 2021).

Zenner noted the study found the block bounded by Main, Washington, Van Buren and South Adams streets had the highest percentage of parking spaces in use throughout the day-long study with 72% spaces occupied at 5 p.m.

“This block experienced a higher percentage of occupancy as it had occupancy percentages between 57% and 72% from noon until 7 p.m. This was likely due to three restaurants being located on that single block (113 Main, Dairy Barn and La Marimba),” Zenner wrote.

The public parking garage constructed as part of six-story The Reserve at Hudson Crossing apartment and commercial and residential development at the northeast corner of Washington Street (Route 34) and Harrison Street had an occupancy rate ranging from 26% and 37%.

Zenner noted the majority of available parking in the downtown is available in the parking garage and noted that motorists may find it more convenient to use next year.

“One challenge to having customers park in the garage is the need cross Washington Street at Harrison or Main. This challenge will be addressed with the installation of traffic signals with pedestrian controls at the intersections next year,” he wrote.

Zenner also noted that there is potential for several additional public parking spaces near the intersection of Main Street and Van Buren Street.

“Currently there are five existing diagonal spaces near the corner, as well as room for four or five more cars along the edge of Van Buren. However, there are a considerable number of spaces identified that are located within the right-of-way but have been historically used only for private parking,” Zenner wrote, adding, “Staff is working with property owners on Van Buren between Madison and Adams (streets) to add up to an additional 45 public parking spaces through easement agreements.”